Force-on-Force Training: U.S. Army 2d Cavalry Regiment trains against Allied forces during Project Flytrap 5.0

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U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2d Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment, conduct security operations while participating in a force-on-force training during Project Flytrap 5.0 at Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania, May 6, 2026. Project Flytrap is a counter-unmanned aerial system exercise designed to integrate emerging technologies and inform future Army requirements and doctrine. From April 27 to May 31, 2026, U.S. and Allied forces will conduct Project Flytrap as part of a series of linked exercises, including Sword 26, Saber Strike, Immediate Response, and Swift Response, which transform experimentation into capability. During Project Flytrap, Soldiers integrate counter-unmanned systems, AI-enabled command and control, and live data networks to move, decide, and fight more effectively across all domains. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Joseph Honce)