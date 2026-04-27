Region II Best Warrior 2026 Competitors run grueling gauntlet of challenges

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District of Columbia Army National Guard Spc. Devin Montgomery prepares to flip headfirst over the belly buster obstacle during the 2026 Region II Best Warrior Competition at Camp Dawson in Kingwood, West Virginia, on May 6, 2026. The annual competition tests participants on a range of warrior tasks, including physical fitness, marksmanship, and land navigation, to identify the top Soldier and noncommissioned officer who will advance to the National Best Warrior Competition. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Cdt. Ayden Norcross)