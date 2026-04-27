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    Region II Best Warrior 2026 Competitors run grueling gauntlet of challenges [Image 9 of 18]

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    Region II Best Warrior 2026 Competitors run grueling gauntlet of challenges

    KINGWOOD, WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2026

    Photo by Officer Candidate Ayden Norcross 

    153rd Public Affairs Detachment

    Pennsylvania Army National Guard Spc. Peter Wenzel completes a rope swing obstacle and sticks the landing on a beam during the 2026 Region II Best Warrior Competition at Camp Dawson in Kingwood, West Virginia, on May 6, 2026. The annual competition tests participants on a range of warrior tasks, including physical fitness, marksmanship, and land navigation, to identify the top Soldier and noncommissioned officer who will advance to the National Best Warrior Competition. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Cdt. Ayden Norcross)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2026
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 23:22
    Photo ID: 9667844
    VIRIN: 260506-Z-IU060-1113
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 7.57 MB
    Location: KINGWOOD, WEST VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Region II Best Warrior 2026 Competitors run grueling gauntlet of challenges [Image 18 of 18], by Officer Candidate Ayden Norcross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Region II Best Warrior 2026 Competitors run grueling gauntlet of challenges
    Region II Best Warrior 2026 Competitors run grueling gauntlet of challenges
    Region II Best Warrior 2026 Competitors run grueling gauntlet of challenges
    Region II Best Warrior 2026 Competitors run grueling gauntlet of challenges
    Region II Best Warrior 2026 Competitors run grueling gauntlet of challenges
    Region II Best Warrior 2026 Competitors run grueling gauntlet of challenges
    Region II Best Warrior 2026 Competitors run grueling gauntlet of challenges
    Region II Best Warrior 2026 Competitors run grueling gauntlet of challenges
    Region II Best Warrior 2026 Competitors run grueling gauntlet of challenges
    Region II Best Warrior 2026 Competitors run grueling gauntlet of challenges
    Region II Best Warrior 2026 Competitors run grueling gauntlet of challenges
    Region II Best Warrior 2026 Competitors run grueling gauntlet of challenges
    Region II Best Warrior 2026 Competitors run grueling gauntlet of challenges
    Region II Best Warrior 2026 Competitors run grueling gauntlet of challenges
    Region II Best Warrior 2026 Competitors run grueling gauntlet of challenges
    Region II Best Warrior 2026 Competitors run grueling gauntlet of challenges
    Region II Best Warrior 2026 Competitors run grueling gauntlet of challenges
    Region II Best Warrior 2026 Competitors run grueling gauntlet of challenges

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    R2BWC26

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