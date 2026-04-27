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    Vermont National Guard strengthens State Partnership Program and multinational cooperation during African Lion 2026 MEDREX in Senegal [Image 2 of 6]

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    Vermont National Guard strengthens State Partnership Program and multinational cooperation during African Lion 2026 MEDREX in Senegal

    ZIGUINCHOR, SENEGAL

    05.05.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christy Sherman 

    National Guard Bureau

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Angela Welch, a nurse with the Vermont Army National Guard, observes a surgical procedure alongside Senegalese medical personnel during a multinational medical readiness exercise in Ziguinchor, Senegal, May 5, 2026. Conducted during African Lion 2026 (AL26), the exercise brings together medical personnel from the United States, Senegal, Austria and Italy and supports the Vermont National Guard’s State Partnership Program relationships with Senegal and Austria through shared medical training and multinational cooperation in resource-constrained environments. AL26 is U.S. Africa Command's largest annual joint exercise, designed to strengthen collective security capabilities of the U.S., African nations and global allies. Co-led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) from April 20 to May 8, 2026, and hosted in Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, Tunisia, AL26 involves over 5,600 personnel from more than 40 nations, using innovation to drive partner-led regional security. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christy L. Sherman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2026
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 21:16
    Photo ID: 9667618
    VIRIN: 260505-A-AW306-1581
    Resolution: 4909x3266
    Size: 3.13 MB
    Location: ZIGUINCHOR, SN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Vermont National Guard strengthens State Partnership Program and multinational cooperation during African Lion 2026 MEDREX in Senegal [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Christy Sherman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Vermont National Guard strengthens State Partnership Program and multinational cooperation during African Lion 2026 MEDREX in Senegal
    Vermont National Guard strengthens State Partnership Program and multinational cooperation during African Lion 2026 MEDREX in Senegal
    Vermont National Guard strengthens State Partnership Program and multinational cooperation during African Lion 2026 MEDREX in Senegal
    Vermont National Guard strengthens State Partnership Program and multinational cooperation during African Lion 2026 MEDREX in Senegal
    Vermont National Guard strengthens State Partnership Program and multinational cooperation during African Lion 2026 MEDREX in Senegal
    Vermont National Guard strengthens State Partnership Program and multinational cooperation during African Lion 2026 MEDREX in Senegal

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    Vermont National Guard
    AfricanLion
    Stronger Together (USAREUR)
    MEDREXAfrica
    Department of Defense National Guard State Partnership Program
    National Guard

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