Vermont National Guard strengthens State Partnership Program and multinational cooperation during African Lion 2026 MEDREX in Senegal

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U.S. Army Capt. Nicholas LeBeau, a nurse with the Vermont Army National Guard, treats a patient alongside Senegalese medical personnel during a multinational medical readiness exercise in Ziguinchor, Senegal, May 5, 2026. Conducted during African Lion 2026 (AL26), the exercise brings together medical personnel from the United States, Senegal, Austria and Italy and supports the Vermont National Guard’s State Partnership Program relationships with Senegal and Austria through shared medical training and multinational cooperation in resource-constrained environments. AL26 is U.S. Africa Command's largest annual joint exercise, designed to strengthen collective security capabilities of the U.S., African nations and global allies. Co-led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) from April 20 to May 8, 2026, and hosted in Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, Tunisia, AL26 involves over 5,600 personnel from more than 40 nations, using innovation to drive partner-led regional security. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christy L. Sherman)