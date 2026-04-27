A bear searches through an unsecured plastic-lidded dumpster at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. JBER is replacing approximately 400 plastic-lidded dumpsters with wildlife-resistant steel lids to help reduce human-wildlife interaction, improve installation safety and limit wildlife access to food waste. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 19:37
|Photo ID:
|9667427
|VIRIN:
|260506-F-F3707-1001
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|1.99 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
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Wildlife-resistant dumpsters roll out across JBER
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