How Tree City USA works, plus how Fort McCoy earned its 37-year streak

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Fort McCoy community members participate in a tree-planting event April 24, 2026, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Dozens of community members planted 500 trees on the installation cantonment to establish a tree break. The installation also received its 37th Tree City USA award during the event. The event was organized by the Forestry Office with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)