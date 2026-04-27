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    How Tree City USA works, plus how Fort McCoy earned its 37-year streak [Image 33 of 52]

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    How Tree City USA works, plus how Fort McCoy earned its 37-year streak

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2026

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                                 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Fort McCoy community members participate in a tree-planting event April 24, 2026, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Dozens of community members planted 500 trees on the installation cantonment to establish a tree break. The installation also received its 37th Tree City USA award during the event. The event was organized by the Forestry Office with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2026
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 18:15
    Photo ID: 9667233
    VIRIN: 260424-A-OK556-5665
    Resolution: 2824x3765
    Size: 3.47 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, How Tree City USA works, plus how Fort McCoy earned its 37-year streak [Image 52 of 52], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    How Tree City USA works, plus how Fort McCoy earned its 37-year streak
    How Tree City USA works, plus how Fort McCoy earned its 37-year streak
    How Tree City USA works, plus how Fort McCoy earned its 37-year streak
    How Tree City USA works, plus how Fort McCoy earned its 37-year streak
    How Tree City USA works, plus how Fort McCoy earned its 37-year streak
    How Tree City USA works, plus how Fort McCoy earned its 37-year streak
    How Tree City USA works, plus how Fort McCoy earned its 37-year streak
    How Tree City USA works, plus how Fort McCoy earned its 37-year streak
    How Tree City USA works, plus how Fort McCoy earned its 37-year streak
    How Tree City USA works, plus how Fort McCoy earned its 37-year streak
    How Tree City USA works, plus how Fort McCoy earned its 37-year streak
    How Tree City USA works, plus how Fort McCoy earned its 37-year streak
    How Tree City USA works, plus how Fort McCoy earned its 37-year streak
    How Tree City USA works, plus how Fort McCoy earned its 37-year streak
    How Tree City USA works, plus how Fort McCoy earned its 37-year streak
    How Tree City USA works, plus how Fort McCoy earned its 37-year streak
    How Tree City USA works, plus how Fort McCoy earned its 37-year streak
    How Tree City USA works, plus how Fort McCoy earned its 37-year streak
    How Tree City USA works, plus how Fort McCoy earned its 37-year streak
    How Tree City USA works, plus how Fort McCoy earned its 37-year streak
    How Tree City USA works, plus how Fort McCoy earned its 37-year streak
    How Tree City USA works, plus how Fort McCoy earned its 37-year streak
    How Tree City USA works, plus how Fort McCoy earned its 37-year streak
    How Tree City USA works, plus how Fort McCoy earned its 37-year streak
    How Tree City USA works, plus how Fort McCoy earned its 37-year streak
    How Tree City USA works, plus how Fort McCoy earned its 37-year streak
    How Tree City USA works, plus how Fort McCoy earned its 37-year streak
    How Tree City USA works, plus how Fort McCoy earned its 37-year streak
    How Tree City USA works, plus how Fort McCoy earned its 37-year streak
    How Tree City USA works, plus how Fort McCoy earned its 37-year streak
    How Tree City USA works, plus how Fort McCoy earned its 37-year streak
    How Tree City USA works, plus how Fort McCoy earned its 37-year streak
    How Tree City USA works, plus how Fort McCoy earned its 37-year streak
    How Tree City USA works, plus how Fort McCoy earned its 37-year streak
    How Tree City USA works, plus how Fort McCoy earned its 37-year streak
    How Tree City USA works, plus how Fort McCoy earned its 37-year streak
    How Tree City USA works, plus how Fort McCoy earned its 37-year streak
    How Tree City USA works, plus how Fort McCoy earned its 37-year streak
    How Tree City USA works, plus how Fort McCoy earned its 37-year streak
    How Tree City USA works, plus how Fort McCoy earned its 37-year streak
    How Tree City USA works, plus how Fort McCoy earned its 37-year streak
    How Tree City USA works, plus how Fort McCoy earned its 37-year streak
    How Tree City USA works, plus how Fort McCoy earned its 37-year streak
    How Tree City USA works, plus how Fort McCoy earned its 37-year streak
    How Tree City USA works, plus how Fort McCoy earned its 37-year streak
    How Tree City USA works, plus how Fort McCoy earned its 37-year streak
    How Tree City USA works, plus how Fort McCoy earned its 37-year streak
    How Tree City USA works, plus how Fort McCoy earned its 37-year streak
    How Tree City USA works, plus how Fort McCoy earned its 37-year streak
    How Tree City USA works, plus how Fort McCoy earned its 37-year streak
    How Tree City USA works, plus how Fort McCoy earned its 37-year streak
    How Tree City USA works, plus how Fort McCoy earned its 37-year streak

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    How Tree City USA works, plus how Fort McCoy earned its 37-year streak

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    IMCOM
    Fort McCoy
    IMCOM 2025 and Beyond
    IMCOM (Installation Management Command)
    Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch

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