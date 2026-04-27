The Cedartown armory design concept in 1954. Georgia National Guard Archives.
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 16:37
|Photo ID:
|9666969
|VIRIN:
|260506-Z-A3516-1314
|Resolution:
|1432x916
|Size:
|461.48 KB
|Location:
|CEDARTOWN, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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Unit and community history celebrated at armory rededication
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