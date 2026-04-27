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    Cedartown Armory Design [Image 1 of 2]

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    Cedartown Armory Design

    CEDARTOWN, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Georgia National Guard

    The Cedartown armory design concept in 1954. Georgia National Guard Archives.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2026
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 16:37
    Photo ID: 9666969
    VIRIN: 260506-Z-A3516-1314
    Resolution: 1432x916
    Size: 461.48 KB
    Location: CEDARTOWN, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    Cedartown Armory Design
    Cedartown Armory Rededicated

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    National Guard, Readiness, Facilities, community

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