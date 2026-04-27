Cedartown Armory Rededicated

Brigadier General Jason Fryman, commander of the Georgia Army National Guard; Soldiers of the Troop A, 108th Cavalry Regiment; and citizens of Polk County, Georgia, rededicate the Cedartown armory during a ceremony May 6, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 16:37
|Photo ID:
|9666959
|VIRIN:
|260506-A-AQ105-9549
|Resolution:
|3210x4023
|Size:
|2.49 MB
|Location:
|CEDARTOWN, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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Unit and community history celebrated at armory rededication
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