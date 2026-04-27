Here we come

Date Taken: 04.18.2026 Date Posted: 05.06.2026 15:03 Photo ID: 9666569 VIRIN: 260418-A-IO061-9934 Resolution: 4437x2995 Size: 4.25 MB Location: FORT GORDON, GEORGIA, US

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