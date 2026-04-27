Soldier-trainees and drill sergeants from Charlie Company, 551st Signal Battalion, march to an obstacle course challenge in preparation for a friendly competition April 18, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 15:03
|Photo ID:
|9666569
|VIRIN:
|260418-A-IO061-9934
|Resolution:
|4437x2995
|Size:
|4.25 MB
|Location:
|FORT GORDON, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Here we come [Image 6 of 6], by Laura Levering, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Competition builds stronger warriors, unit cohesion
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