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    Almost there [Image 1 of 6]

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    Almost there

    FORT GORDON, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2026

    Photo by Laura Levering 

    U.S. Army Signal School

    A drill sergeant with Charlie Company, 551st Signal Battalion, leads her Soldiers up the hill after wading through a pond during the company's obstacle challenge competition.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2026
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 15:03
    Photo ID: 9666542
    VIRIN: 260418-O-IO061-1895
    Resolution: 2792x4063
    Size: 2.9 MB
    Location: FORT GORDON, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Almost there [Image 6 of 6], by Laura Levering, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Almost there
    Up and over
    Low crawl
    Keep going
    Final Descent
    Here we come

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    TAGS

    AIT
    Fort Gordon
    551st Signal Battalion
    U.S. Army Signal School

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