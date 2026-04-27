Almost there

Date Taken: 04.18.2026 Date Posted: 05.06.2026 15:03 Photo ID: 9666542 VIRIN: 260418-O-IO061-1895 Resolution: 2792x4063 Size: 2.9 MB Location: FORT GORDON, GEORGIA, US

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