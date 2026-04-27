Early registration ‘illuminates’ the way to 2026 Vacation Bible School

This year’s Vacation Bible School theme will focus on Jesus being the light of the world.
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 15:15
|Photo ID:
|9666545
|VIRIN:
|260506-D-A4508-4821
|Resolution:
|4500x2803
|Size:
|1.62 MB
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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Early registration ‘illuminates’ way to 2026 Vacation Bible School
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