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    Early registration ‘illuminates’ the way to 2026 Vacation Bible School [Image 2 of 2]

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    Early registration ‘illuminates’ the way to 2026 Vacation Bible School

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort Knox

    This year’s Vacation Bible School theme will focus on Jesus being the light of the world.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2026
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 15:15
    Photo ID: 9666545
    VIRIN: 260506-D-A4508-4821
    Resolution: 4500x2803
    Size: 1.62 MB
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    Fort Knox, Kentucky, VBS, Vacation Bible School, Religious Support Office, RSO

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