Early registration ‘illuminates’ the way to 2026 Vacation Bible School

Date Taken: 05.06.2026 Date Posted: 05.06.2026 15:15 Photo ID: 9666545 VIRIN: 260506-D-A4508-4821 Resolution: 4500x2803 Size: 1.62 MB Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US

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