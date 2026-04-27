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    Early registration ‘illuminates’ way to 2026 Vacation Bible School

    Early registration ‘illuminates’ the way to 2026 Vacation Bible School

    Courtesy Photo | This year’s Vacation Bible School theme will focus on Jesus being the light of the world.... read more read more

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2026

    Story by Eric Pilgrim 

    Fort Knox

    FORT KNOX, Ky. — Vacation Bible School at Fort Knox is set to run July 20-24 from 9 a.m. to noon and the Religious Support Office has opened registration to military parents now so they can start making summer plans early.

    This year’s camp will feature the theme “Illumination Station: Shining a light on who Jesus really is,” designed for children entering kindergarten through 5th grade.

    During the week of VBS, parents will be asked to park across the street from the RSO building, located at 226 S. 8th Armored Division Ave.,15-20 minutes prior to the 9 a.m. start each day. Parents will then walk their children across the street under the direction of road monitors to ensure safety and enter the building at a designated door.

    Parents will then pick their children up at noon.

    There is no cost or dress code to attend the summer camp. Food allergies or other medical issues must be identified on the registration form. The form can be found at https://www.myvbs.org/fort-knox-vbs-2026 or through the QR code depicted on VBS posters and in this article.

    Officials said they are also seeking volunteers for the camp. Volunteers must be at least 13 years old with a clean background check. Anybody interested in volunteering needs to be aware that the background check will take about 2-3 weeks to process. Vacation Bible School staff will provide nursery, preschool and 6th Grade VBS for volunteers’ children.

    For more information, send an email to mailto:fortknoxvbs2026@gmail.com.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2026
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 15:15
    Story ID: 564559
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Early registration ‘illuminates’ way to 2026 Vacation Bible School, by Eric Pilgrim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Early registration ‘illuminates’ the way to 2026 Vacation Bible School
    Early registration ‘illuminates’ the way to 2026 Vacation Bible School

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    Fort Knox
    VBS, Vacation Bible School, Religious Support Office, RSO

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