260501-N-XH712-1004 GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS (MAY 1, 2026) Navy Band Great Lakes’ “Brass Ambassadors” Brass Quintet joined the Great Lakes community to celebrate the ribbon cutting for the new Forrestal Elementary School building. Forrestal elementary serves military families and the greater North Chicago community.
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 13:34
|Photo ID:
|9666140
|VIRIN:
|260501-N-XH712-1004
|Resolution:
|5712x4284
|Size:
|4.03 MB
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Band Great Lakes' "Brass Ambassadors" Help Celebrate Forrestal Elementary's Ribbon Cutting Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by LT David Harbuziuk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.