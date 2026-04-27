Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260501-N-XH712-1004 GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS (MAY 1, 2026) Navy Band Great Lakes’ “Brass Ambassadors” Brass Quintet joined the Great Lakes community to celebrate the ribbon cutting for the new Forrestal Elementary School building. Forrestal elementary serves military families and the greater North Chicago community.