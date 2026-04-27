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    Navy Band Great Lakes' "Brass Ambassadors" Help Celebrate Forrestal Elementary's Ribbon Cutting Ceremony [Image 3 of 4]

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    Navy Band Great Lakes' &quot;Brass Ambassadors&quot; Help Celebrate Forrestal Elementary's Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

    GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2026

    Photo by Lt. David Harbuziuk 

    Navy Band Great Lakes

    260501-N-XH712-1003 GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS (MAY 1, 2026) Navy Band Great Lakes’ “Brass Ambassadors” Brass Quintet joined the Great Lakes community to celebrate the ribbon cutting for the new Forrestal Elementary School building. Forrestal elementary serves military families and the greater North Chicago community.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2026
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 13:34
    Photo ID: 9666137
    VIRIN: 260501-N-XH712-1003
    Resolution: 5712x4284
    Size: 3.47 MB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Navy Band Great Lakes' "Brass Ambassadors" Help Celebrate Forrestal Elementary's Ribbon Cutting Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by LT David Harbuziuk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Navy Band Great Lakes' &quot;Brass Ambassadors&quot; Help Celebrate Forrestal Elementary's Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
    Navy Band Great Lakes' &quot;Brass Ambassadors&quot; Help Celebrate Forrestal Elementary's Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
    Navy Band Great Lakes' &quot;Brass Ambassadors&quot; Help Celebrate Forrestal Elementary's Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
    Navy Band Great Lakes' &quot;Brass Ambassadors&quot; Help Celebrate Forrestal Elementary's Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

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