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    116th MBCT tests new tech during live-fire exercise [Image 3 of 4]

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    116th MBCT tests new tech during live-fire exercise

    FORT PICKETT, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2026

    Photo by Mike Vrabel 

    Virginia National Guard Public Affairs

    Virginia National Guard Soldiers assigned to the Multi-Function Reconnaissance Company, 116th Mobile Brigade Combat Team conduct a multi-domain live-fire exercise April 18, 2026, at Fort Pickett, Virginia. The MFRC incorporated new tactical unmanned aerial systems, counter-UAS capabilities and electronic warfare technology as they tackled the Automated Infantry Squad Battle Course. The exercise was the first time the unit has brought together all of the new technologies and equipment they have fielded and trained on over the last several months as part of the Army’s Transformation in Contact 2.0 initiative. Maj. Gen. James W. Ring, the Adjutant General of Virginia, and Brig. Gen. Rusty McGuire, the Assistant Adjutant General for Army Strategic Initiatives were on hand to observe the training and thank the Soldiers for their hard work. (U.S. National Guard photo by Mike Vrabel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2026
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 13:25
    Photo ID: 9666118
    VIRIN: 260418-Z-RW533-1003
    Resolution: 4892x3310
    Size: 3.45 MB
    Location: FORT PICKETT, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 116th MBCT tests new tech during live-fire exercise [Image 4 of 4], by Mike Vrabel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Electronic Warfare
    EW
    C-UAS
    Army
    UAS
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