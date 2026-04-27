116th MBCT tests new tech during live-fire exercise

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Virginia National Guard Soldiers assigned to the Multi-Function Reconnaissance Company, 116th Mobile Brigade Combat Team conduct a multi-domain live-fire exercise April 18, 2026, at Fort Pickett, Virginia. The MFRC incorporated new tactical unmanned aerial systems, counter-UAS capabilities and electronic warfare technology as they tackled the Automated Infantry Squad Battle Course. The exercise was the first time the unit has brought together all of the new technologies and equipment they have fielded and trained on over the last several months as part of the Army’s Transformation in Contact 2.0 initiative. Maj. Gen. James W. Ring, the Adjutant General of Virginia, and Brig. Gen. Rusty McGuire, the Assistant Adjutant General for Army Strategic Initiatives were on hand to observe the training and thank the Soldiers for their hard work. (U.S. National Guard photo by Mike Vrabel)