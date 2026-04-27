116th MBCT tests new tech during live-fire exercise

Photo By Mike Vrabel | Virginia National Guard Soldiers assigned to the Multi-Function Reconnaissance...... read more read more Photo By Mike Vrabel | Virginia National Guard Soldiers assigned to the Multi-Function Reconnaissance Company, 116th Mobile Brigade Combat Team conduct a multi-domain live-fire exercise April 18, 2026, at Fort Pickett, Virginia. The MFRC incorporated new tactical unmanned aerial systems, counter-UAS capabilities and electronic warfare technology as they tackled the Automated Infantry Squad Battle Course. The exercise was the first time the unit has brought together all of the new technologies and equipment they have fielded and trained on over the last several months as part of the Army’s Transformation in Contact 2.0 initiative. Maj. Gen. James W. Ring, the Adjutant General of Virginia, and Brig. Gen. Rusty McGuire, the Assistant Adjutant General for Army Strategic Initiatives were on hand to observe the training and thank the Soldiers for their hard work. (U.S. National Guard photo by Mike Vrabel) see less | View Image Page

FORT PICKETT, Va. — After the Virginia National Guard’s Staunton-based 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team was re-classified as a Mobile Brigade Combat Team in 2025, the unit’s new Multi-function Reconnaissance Company has been busy fielding and training on new equipment as part of the Army’s Transformation in Contact 2.0 initiative.



Incorporating unmanned aerial systems and electronic warfare capabilities, the MFRC has led the way for the 116th’s transformation, increasing the unit’s readiness for new missions on a modern and changing battlefield. As the first National Guard infantry combat team to transition to a MBCT, the 116th’s Soldiers are at the tip of the spear in incorporating these new reconnaissance and engagement technologies.



Maj. Gen. James W. Ring, the Adjutant General of Virginia, and Brig. Gen. Rusty McGuire, the Assistant Adjutant General - Army Strategic Initiatives, saw some of the unit’s new capabilities put into practice during a multi-domain live-fire exercise April 18, 2026, at Fort Pickett, Virginia. During the exercise, the MFRC’s reconnaissance teams tackled the Automated Infantry Squad Battle Course, incorporating new tactical unmanned aerial systems, counter-UAS capabilities and electronic warfare technology to hinder and defeat a notional enemy.



“The Army’s selection of the 116th as one of the first National Guard brigades to transition to the MBCT reflects the professionalism of our soldiers and their ability to lead in testing and implementing new technologies, supported by a strong network of innovation partners across the Commonwealth,” said Ring.



The MFRC has spent months fielding and training on new equipment, and the live-fire exercise finally gave them a chance to put their new tools to work.



“We’re conducting a squad area reconnaissance, where they’re trying to identify a fire direction center using a terrestrial layer system, which is an EW sensing and jamming tool,” said Capt. Skyler Farr, commander of the MFRC. “It’s important to us because it’s the first time we’ve been able to integrate all those different assets. We’ve spent the last year transforming, and the last quarter fielding all these new systems.”



McGuire has spearheaded some of the recent changes, which have included a partnership with Army Research Labs to help train and customize new technology to accomplish the mission.



"Our partnership with the Army Research Laboratory is pivotal to the Virginia National Guard's commitment to modernization and readiness,” said McGuire. “This collaboration ensures our Soldiers are at the forefront of innovation, equipped to counter emerging threats and prepared to excel in overseas deployments. It highlights the vital role our Guard members play in advancing the security of our nation."



The 116th showcased much of their new equipment during the MDO exercise, even incorporating cyber operations into their battle plan.



“The brigade staff used new digital battle tracking systems and low-earth orbit satellite connectivity to integrate the MFRC’s live-fire with targeting, battle tracking and air/ground clearance processes,” said 1st Lt. Adam Mayers, the 116th’s assistant operations officer. “The staff also supported the MFRC’s live-fire with a local offensive cyber operation that herded emitters from passing traffic on a digital network to voice emissions that could be detected and targeted with new electromagnetic warfare systems.”



The exercise also served as a template for how to set up, conduct and break down an MDO exercise over the course of a drill weekend, taking advantage of Fort Pickett’s maneuver areas and live-fire ranges.



“With critical national security assets across the Commonwealth, Fort Pickett and the Virginia National Guard offer an ideal venue for C-sUAS training and innovation,” said Ring. “Combined with the Safer Skies Act and proximity to the National Capital Region, Fort Pickett is well positioned to support State, Local, Tribal and Territorial partners in countering homeland UAS threats.”



The 116th will soon put their new organization and capabilities to the test when they travel to Louisiana for a Joint Readiness Training Center rotation later in 2026.



Read more about the Virginia National Guard’s partnership with Army Research Labs at [https://www.army.mil/article/291931](https://www.army.mil/article/291931).



Read more about the 116th’s transformation at [https://vngpao.info/4553f7dm](https://vngpao.info/4553f7dm).