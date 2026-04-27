Matteo Crippa, a German Bundeswehr civilian engineer, dedicated much of his one-year assignment at Defense Logistics Agency Aviation to reverse engineering projects that improved processes and strengthened collaboration during his time with the Engineer and Scientist Exchange Program
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 10:28
|Photo ID:
|9665435
|VIRIN:
|250820-D-D0441-1001
|Resolution:
|1280x720
|Size:
|199.09 KB
|Location:
|RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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Exchanging Germany for Virginia, Matteo Crippa finds a year of discovery at DLA Aviation
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