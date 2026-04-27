(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exchanging Germany for Virginia, Matteo Crippa finds a year of discovery at DLA Aviation [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Exchanging Germany for Virginia, Matteo Crippa finds a year of discovery at DLA Aviation

    RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense Logistics Agency Aviation

    Matteo Crippa, a German Bundeswehr civilian engineer, dedicated much of his one-year assignment at Defense Logistics Agency Aviation to reverse engineering projects that improved processes and strengthened collaboration during his time with the Engineer and Scientist Exchange Program

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2025
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 10:28
    Photo ID: 9665435
    VIRIN: 250820-D-D0441-1001
    Resolution: 1280x720
    Size: 199.09 KB
    Location: RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exchanging Germany for Virginia, Matteo Crippa finds a year of discovery at DLA Aviation [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Exchanging Germany for Virginia, Matteo Crippa finds a year of discovery at DLA Aviation
    Exchanging Germany for Virginia, Matteo Crippa finds a year of discovery at DLA Aviation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Exchanging Germany for Virginia, Matteo Crippa finds a year of discovery at DLA Aviation

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery