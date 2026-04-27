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    Exchanging Germany for Virginia, Matteo Crippa finds a year of discovery at DLA Aviation [Image 2 of 2]

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    Exchanging Germany for Virginia, Matteo Crippa finds a year of discovery at DLA Aviation

    RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2025

    Photo by Natalie Skelton 

    Defense Logistics Agency Aviation

    Matteo Crippa, a German Bundeswehr civilian engineer assigned to Defense Logistics Agency Aviation through the Engineer and Scientist Exchange Program, spent a year traveling across the United States with his wife Emiljana and their children, Andreas and Giulia, visiting historic landmarks, baseball games and cultural sites while living in Virginia. (Courtesy Photos)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2025
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 10:28
    Photo ID: 9665429
    VIRIN: 250820-D-TC156-1001
    Resolution: 1280x720
    Size: 305.18 KB
    Location: RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Exchanging Germany for Virginia, Matteo Crippa finds a year of discovery at DLA Aviation [Image 2 of 2], by Natalie Skelton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Exchanging Germany for Virginia, Matteo Crippa finds a year of discovery at DLA Aviation
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