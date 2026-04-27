Matteo Crippa, a German Bundeswehr civilian engineer assigned to Defense Logistics Agency Aviation through the Engineer and Scientist Exchange Program, spent a year traveling across the United States with his wife Emiljana and their children, Andreas and Giulia, visiting historic landmarks, baseball games and cultural sites while living in Virginia. (Courtesy Photos)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 10:28
|Photo ID:
|9665429
|VIRIN:
|250820-D-TC156-1001
|Resolution:
|1280x720
|Size:
|305.18 KB
|Location:
|RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Exchanging Germany for Virginia, Matteo Crippa finds a year of discovery at DLA Aviation [Image 2 of 2], by Natalie Skelton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Exchanging Germany for Virginia, Matteo Crippa finds a year of discovery at DLA Aviation
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