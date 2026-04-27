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    Former Army Surgeon General visits BACH, engages leaders and staff [Image 4 of 8]

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    Former Army Surgeon General visits BACH, engages leaders and staff

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2026

    Photo by Justin Moeller 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    BACH welcomed distinguished visitors during a recent visit and tour focused on Soldier care and leader development.

    During the visit, Lt. Gen. (Ret.) R. Scott Dingle, the former U.S. Army Surgeon General, and Command Sgt. Maj. (Ret.) Diamond D. Hough, engaged with staff across multiple areas of the hospital, including the Soldier Recovery Unit, where they spoke with team members supporting Soldiers in recovery and transition.

    Dingle also visited a dental symposium hosted by our Fort Campbell DENTAC, highlighting ongoing professional development and clinical collaboration within Army Medicine.

    In addition, Dingle and Hough hosted leadership professional development sessions with junior and senior leaders, sharing insights and experiences to support continued growth.

    Visits like this reinforce the importance of leadership engagement, professional development, and delivering high-quality care to those we serve.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2026
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 10:24
    Photo ID: 9665417
    VIRIN: 260409-D-DQ133-1004
    Resolution: 6811x4541
    Size: 4.99 MB
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Former Army Surgeon General visits BACH, engages leaders and staff [Image 8 of 8], by Justin Moeller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Former Army Surgeon General visits BACH, engages leaders and staff
    Former Army Surgeon General visits BACH, engages leaders and staff
    Former Army Surgeon General visits BACH, engages leaders and staff
    Former Army Surgeon General visits BACH, engages leaders and staff
    Former Army Surgeon General visits BACH, engages leaders and staff
    Former Army Surgeon General visits BACH, engages leaders and staff
    Former Army Surgeon General visits BACH, engages leaders and staff
    Former Army Surgeon General visits BACH, engages leaders and staff

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    BACH
    MHS
    AMMED
    DHA
    Medical
    Health

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