Former Army Surgeon General visits BACH, engages leaders and staff

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BACH welcomed distinguished visitors during a recent visit and tour focused on Soldier care and leader development.



During the visit, Lt. Gen. (Ret.) R. Scott Dingle, the former U.S. Army Surgeon General, and Command Sgt. Maj. (Ret.) Diamond D. Hough, engaged with staff across multiple areas of the hospital, including the Soldier Recovery Unit, where they spoke with team members supporting Soldiers in recovery and transition.



Dingle also visited a dental symposium hosted by our Fort Campbell DENTAC, highlighting ongoing professional development and clinical collaboration within Army Medicine.



In addition, Dingle and Hough hosted leadership professional development sessions with junior and senior leaders, sharing insights and experiences to support continued growth.



Visits like this reinforce the importance of leadership engagement, professional development, and delivering high-quality care to those we serve.