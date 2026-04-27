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    SW, CJCS Testify at DoW HASC Hearing [Image 3 of 9]

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    SW, CJCS Testify at DoW HASC Hearing

    WASHINGTON, D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Madelyn Keech  

    Office of the Secretary of War Public Affairs           

    Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff U.S. Air Force Gen. Dan Caine, and Department of War Chief Financial Officer Jules Hurst III testify before the House Armed Services Committee in Washington, D.C., April 29, 2026. (DoW photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Madelyn Keech)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2026
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 09:00
    Photo ID: 9665024
    VIRIN: 260429-D-FN350-1975
    Resolution: 6367x4245
    Size: 3.69 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, SW, CJCS Testify at DoW HASC Hearing [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    SW, CJCS Testify at DoW HASC Hearing
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    SW, CJCS Testify at DoW HASC Hearing
    SW, CJCS Testify at DoW HASC Hearing
    SW, CJCS Testify at DoW HASC Hearing
    SW, CJCS Testify at DoW HASC Hearing
    SW, CJCS Testify at DoW HASC Hearing
    SW, CJCS Testify at DoW HASC Hearing

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