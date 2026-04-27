SW, CJCS Testify at DoW HASC Hearing

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff U.S. Air Force Gen. Dan Caine, and Department of War Chief Financial Officer Jules Hurst III testify before the House Armed Services Committee in Washington, D.C., April 29, 2026. (DoW photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Madelyn Keech)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 09:00
|Photo ID:
|9665023
|VIRIN:
|260429-D-FN350-1895
|Resolution:
|6672x4448
|Size:
|4.04 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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