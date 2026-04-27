NNSY Teammates Recognized for Vital Support to CVN 69

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Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s Frankie Rivas (Code 276) was recently recognized for his contribution in the troubleshooting and ultimate correction of throttle control issues supporting USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) to get underway for sea trials and be completed three days early.



“It is rare to have the opportunity to have such an impact on not only our shipyard but the Navy at large,” said Rear Adm. Kavon Hakimzadeh, NNSY Commander. “Your actions helped turn the tide and ensure we were able to meet the mark in delivering the IKE. Thank you for your dedication, and for stepping up to the plate ready to help.”