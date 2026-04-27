NNSY Teammates Recognized for Vital Support to CVN 69

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Congratulations to Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s Kevin Carey (Code 246), Carter Peterson (Code 271), Frankie Rivas (Code 276), and Sylvester West (Code 276) who were recently recognized for their contributions in the troubleshooting and ultimate correction of throttle control issues supporting USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) to get underway for sea trials and be completed three days early.



“It is rare to have the opportunity to have such an impact on not only our shipyard but the Navy at large,” said Rear Adm. Kavon Hakimzadeh, NNSY Commander. “Your actions helped turn the tide and ensure we were able to meet the mark in delivering the IKE. Thank you for your dedication, and for stepping up to the plate ready to help. I’m grateful to each of you – as well as to the entire IKE team for a job well-done.”



**Not pictured: Sylvester West