Balikatan 2026: Task Force Saber conducts multiship AH-64 Apache reconnaissance flight over Luzon Strait during counter landing live-fire exercise

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A U.S. Army AH-64 Apache helicopter assigned to Task Force Saber, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, flies over open water during a counter landing live-fire exercise as part of Exercise Balikatan 2026 over the Luzon Strait, Philippines, May 4, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)