U.S. Army AH-64 Apache helicopters assigned to Task Force Saber, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, fly over open water during a counter landing live-fire exercise as part of Exercise Balikatan 2026 over the Luzon Strait, Philippines, May 4, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 07:23
|Photo ID:
|9664869
|VIRIN:
|260504-A-XD912-1031
|Resolution:
|3356x5031
|Size:
|4.98 MB
|Location:
|PH
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Balikatan 2026: Task Force Saber conducts multiship AH-64 Apache reconnaissance flight over Luzon Strait during counter landing live-fire exercise [Image 12 of 12], by SGT Olivia Cowart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.