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    Balikatan 2026: 25th ID mortars conduct a dry fire during a live fire exercise during Exercise Balikatan in the Philippines [Image 3 of 5]

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    Balikatan 2026: 25th ID mortars conduct a dry fire during a live fire exercise during Exercise Balikatan in the Philippines

    LAOAG, LUZON, PHILIPPINES

    05.03.2026

    Photo by Spc. Hunter Carpenter 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Pfc. Elijah Charley, assigned to 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, pulls security of his mortar firing point during a dry fire mortar run during a live fire exercise as part of Exercise Balikatan 2026 in Laoag City, Philippines, May 3, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Hunter Carpenter)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2026
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 07:23
    Photo ID: 9664860
    VIRIN: 260503-A-CK914-6080
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.83 MB
    Location: LAOAG, LUZON, PH
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Balikatan 2026: 25th ID mortars conduct a dry fire during a live fire exercise during Exercise Balikatan in the Philippines [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Hunter Carpenter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Balikatan 2026: 25th ID mortars conduct a dry fire during a live fire exercise during Exercise Balikatan in the Philippines
    Balikatan 2026: 25th ID mortars conduct a dry fire during a live fire exercise during Exercise Balikatan in the Philippines
    Balikatan 2026: 25th ID mortars conduct a dry fire during a live fire exercise during Exercise Balikatan in the Philippines
    Balikatan 2026: 25th ID mortars conduct a dry fire during a live fire exercise during Exercise Balikatan in the Philippines
    Balikatan 2026: 25th ID mortars conduct a dry fire during a live fire exercise during Exercise Balikatan in the Philippines

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    Balikatan
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