Balikatan 2026: 25th ID mortars conduct a dry fire during a live fire exercise during Exercise Balikatan in the Philippines

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Spc. Baleegh McCrimmon, assigned to 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, emplaces the Scorpion Light Mobile Mortar System while conducting a dry fire run during a live fire exercise as part of Exercise Balikatan 2026 in Laoag City, Philippines, May 3, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Hunter Carpenter)