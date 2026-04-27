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    Balikatan 2026: 3rd MLR participates in JTF MARSTRIKE [Image 2 of 2]

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    Balikatan 2026: 3rd MLR participates in JTF MARSTRIKE

    PAOAY SAND DUNES, PHILIPPINES

    05.06.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Jonathan Beauchamp 

    3d Marine Division     

    Gilberto C. Teodoro Jr., Secretary of National Defense of the Philippines, and Shinjiro Koizumi, Minister of Defense of Japan, pose for a group photo with U.S. Marines assigned to 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, Soldiers with 7th Infantry Division, Multi-Domain Command - Pacific, Philippine marines with 4th Marine Brigade, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force soldiers with 1st Artillery Brigade, an Australian soldier with 5th/7th Battalion, Royal Australian Regiment, and other civilian attendees following a joint maritime strike event during Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Paoay Sand Dunes, Philippines, May 6, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jonathan Beauchamp)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2026
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 03:56
    Photo ID: 9664548
    VIRIN: 260506-M-OY081-1060
    Resolution: 5375x3583
    Size: 6.02 MB
    Location: PAOAY SAND DUNES, PH
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Balikatan 2026: 3rd MLR participates in JTF MARSTRIKE [Image 2 of 2], by Sgt Jonathan Beauchamp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Balikatan 2026: 3rd MLR participates in JTF MARSTRIKE
    Balikatan 2026: 3rd MLR participates in JTF MARSTRIKE

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