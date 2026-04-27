Balikatan 2026: 3rd MLR participates in JTF MARSTRIKE

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A Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Type 88 Surface-to-Ship Missile system assigned to 1st Artillery Brigade, fires while positioned next to a Navy-Marine Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System and Marine Air-Defense Integrated System, both with 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, at a joint maritime strike event during Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Paoay Sand Dunes, Philippines, May 6, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jonathan Beauchamp)