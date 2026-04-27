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    T2COM Best Squad Competition 2026 [Image 3 of 3]

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    T2COM Best Squad Competition 2026

    FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Cory Long 

    U.S. Army Transformation and Training Command

    U.S. Army Soldiers move to the starting point of a nine-mile foot march during the U.S. Army Transformation and Training Command (T2COM) Best Squad Competition at Fort Polk, Louisiana, May 5, 2026. This competition shows the drive of T2COM Soldiers and demonstrates their mental toughness, physical fitness, and desire to win in any environment. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Cory Long)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2026
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 23:42
    Photo ID: 9664355
    VIRIN: 260505-A-BM801-1008
    Resolution: 2920x2920
    Size: 1.66 MB
    Location: FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, T2COM Best Squad Competition 2026 [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Cory Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    JRTC
    BestSquad
    BestSquad Competition
    BestSquad2026
    T2COMBSC26
    BestofUSArmy

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