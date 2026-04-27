U.S. Army Soldiers move to the starting point of a nine-mile foot march during the U.S. Army Transformation and Training Command (T2COM) Best Squad Competition at Fort Polk, Louisiana, May 5, 2026. This competition shows the drive of T2COM Soldiers and demonstrates their mental toughness, physical fitness, and desire to win in any environment. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Cory Long)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2026 23:42
|Photo ID:
|9664354
|VIRIN:
|260505-A-BM801-1007
|Resolution:
|2609x2582
|Size:
|991.91 KB
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, T2COM Best Squad Competition 2026 [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Cory Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.