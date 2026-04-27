U.S. Army Pfc. Sawyer Williamson, assigned to the U.S. Army Maneuver Support Center of Excellence, low crawls under a barbed wire obstacle during the U.S. Army Transformation and Training Command (T2COM) Best Squad Competition at Fort Polk Louisiana, May 5, 2026. This competition shows the drive of T2COM Soldiers and demonstrates their mental toughness, physical fitness, and desire to win in any environment. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Jesse Gonzales)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2026 23:43
|Photo ID:
|9664341
|VIRIN:
|260505-A-PF954-4165
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|4.34 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, T2COM Best Squad Competition [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Jesse Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.