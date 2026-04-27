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U.S. Army Pfc. Sawyer Williamson, assigned to the U.S. Army Maneuver Support Center of Excellence, low crawls under a barbed wire obstacle during the U.S. Army Transformation and Training Command (T2COM) Best Squad Competition at Fort Polk Louisiana, May 5, 2026. This competition shows the drive of T2COM Soldiers and demonstrates their mental toughness, physical fitness, and desire to win in any environment. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Jesse Gonzales)