(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    T2COM Best Squad Competition [Image 1 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    T2COM Best Squad Competition

    UNITED STATES

    05.05.2026

    Photo by Spc. Jesse Gonzales 

    U.S. Army Transformation and Training Command

    U.S. Army Pfc. Sawyer Williamson, assigned to the U.S. Army Maneuver Support Center of Excellence, low crawls under a barbed wire obstacle during the U.S. Army Transformation and Training Command (T2COM) Best Squad Competition at Fort Polk Louisiana, May 5, 2026. This competition shows the drive of T2COM Soldiers and demonstrates their mental toughness, physical fitness, and desire to win in any environment. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Jesse Gonzales)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2026
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 23:43
    Photo ID: 9664341
    VIRIN: 260505-A-PF954-4165
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.34 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, T2COM Best Squad Competition [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Jesse Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    T2COM Best Squad Competition
    T2COM Best Squad Competition
    T2COM Best Squad Competition
    T2COM Best Squad Competition
    T2COM Best Squad Competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JRTC
    BestSquad
    T2COMBSC26
    BestofUSArmy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery