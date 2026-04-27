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Team 3, comprised of U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the U.S. Army Maneuver Support Center of Excellence, cross the finish line after completing a squad litter carry during the U.S. Army Transformation and Training Command (T2COM) Best Squad Competition at Fort Polk Louisiana, May 5, 2026. This competition shows the drive of T2COM Soldiers and shows their mental toughness, physical fitness, and desire to win in any environment. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Jesse Gonzales)