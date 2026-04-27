USS Asheville returns to Naval Base Guam

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NAVAL BASE GUAM (May 4, 2026) - U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Asheville (SSN 758) conduct mooring operations at Naval Base Guam, May 4, 2026. Assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15, based at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam, Asheville is one of five forward-deployed fast-attack submarines. Renowned for their unparalleled speed, endurance, stealth, and mobility, fast-attack submarines are the backbone of the Navy's submarine force. Regarded as apex predators of the sea, Guam's fast-attack submarines serve at the tip of the spear, helping to reaffirm the submarine force's forward-deployed presence in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. James Caliva)