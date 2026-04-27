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    USS Asheville returns to Naval Base Guam [Image 1 of 4]

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    USS Asheville returns to Naval Base Guam

    GUAM

    05.03.2026

    Photo by Lt. James Caliva 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15

    NAVAL BASE GUAM (May 4, 2026) - Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Asheville (SSN 758) transits Apra Harbor, Naval Base Guam, May 4, 2026. Assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15, based at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam, Asheville is one of five forward-deployed fast-attack submarines. Renowned for their unparalleled speed, endurance, stealth, and mobility, fast-attack submarines are the backbone of the Navy's submarine force. Regarded as apex predators of the sea, Guam's fast-attack submarines serve at the tip of the spear, helping to reaffirm the submarine force's forward-deployed presence in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. James Caliva)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2026
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 21:21
    Photo ID: 9664269
    VIRIN: 260504-N-QR679-1001
    Resolution: 7807x5205
    Size: 8.27 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, USS Asheville returns to Naval Base Guam [Image 4 of 4], by LT James Caliva, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USS Asheville returns to Naval Base Guam
    USS Asheville returns to Naval Base Guam
    USS Asheville returns to Naval Base Guam
    USS Asheville returns to Naval Base Guam

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    Naval Base Guam
    USS Asheville (SSN 758)
    CSS-15
    Pacific submarines
    Submaine Squadron 15

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