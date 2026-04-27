JPO Program Holds Field Day At MCBH

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Dajuan Rushing, left, the equal opportunity advisor for 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, shares a smile during a Honolulu Police Department Junior Police Officer (JPO) program field day event at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, May 1, 2026. The JPO program helps children build leadership skills by competing in marching drills and serving in leadership roles throughout their school. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. MaKenna Hearne)