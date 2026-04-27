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    JPO Program Holds Field Day At MCBH [Image 9 of 9]

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    JPO Program Holds Field Day At MCBH

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. MaKenna Hearne 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    Students with the Honolulu Police Department Junior Police Officer (JPO) program pose for a photo displaying their awards during a JPO field day event at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, May 1, 2026. The JPO program helps children build leadership skills by competing in marching drills and serving in leadership roles throughout their school. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. MaKenna Hearne)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2026
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 21:10
    Photo ID: 9664255
    VIRIN: 260501-M-BT636-8534
    Resolution: 5991x3994
    Size: 6.87 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, JPO Program Holds Field Day At MCBH [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl MaKenna Hearne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    JPO Program Holds Field Day At MCBH
    JPO Program Holds Field Day At MCBH
    JPO Program Holds Field Day At MCBH
    JPO Program Holds Field Day At MCBH
    JPO Program Holds Field Day At MCBH
    JPO Program Holds Field Day At MCBH
    JPO Program Holds Field Day At MCBH
    JPO Program Holds Field Day At MCBH

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    MCBH
    Hawaii
    USMC

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