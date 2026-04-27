JPO Program Holds Field Day At MCBH

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Students with the Honolulu Police Department Junior Police Officer (JPO) program pose for a photo displaying their awards during a JPO field day event at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, May 1, 2026. The JPO program helps children build leadership skills by competing in marching drills and serving in leadership roles throughout their school. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. MaKenna Hearne)