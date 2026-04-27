Navy WWII Veteran Celebrates 102nd Birthday at National Naval Aviation Museum

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Retired U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Clyde “Cash” Barber (right) thanks museum visitors, staff, family and friends with retired Rear Adm. Kyle Cozad, National Naval Aviation Museum (NNAM) Foundation president and chief executive officer (left) as he celebrates his 102nd birthday at the NNAM onboard Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola. (U.S. Navy photo by Ens. Trent Prince)