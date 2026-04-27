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    Navy WWII Veteran Celebrates 102nd Birthday at National Naval Aviation Museum [Image 4 of 4]

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    Navy WWII Veteran Celebrates 102nd Birthday at National Naval Aviation Museum

    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2026

    Photo by Edward Pajak 

    Naval Air Station Pensacola

    Retired U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Clyde “Cash” Barber (right) thanks museum visitors, staff, family and friends with retired Rear Adm. Kyle Cozad, National Naval Aviation Museum (NNAM) Foundation president and chief executive officer (left) as he celebrates his 102nd birthday at the NNAM onboard Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola. (U.S. Navy photo by Ens. Trent Prince)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2026
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 15:57
    Photo ID: 9663826
    VIRIN: 260505-N-XX999-1003
    Resolution: 1620x1080
    Size: 464.05 KB
    Location: PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Navy WWII Veteran Celebrates 102nd Birthday at National Naval Aviation Museum [Image 4 of 4], by Edward Pajak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Navy WWII Veteran Celebrates 102nd Birthday at National Naval Aviation Museum
    Navy WWII Veteran Celebrates 102nd Birthday at National Naval Aviation Museum
    Navy WWII Veteran Celebrates 102nd Birthday at National Naval Aviation Museum
    Navy WWII Veteran Celebrates 102nd Birthday at National Naval Aviation Museum

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    Navy WWII Veteran Celebrates 102nd Birthday at National Naval Aviation Museum

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    National Naval Aviation Museum
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    Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola
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