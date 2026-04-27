Retired U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Clyde “Cash” Barber (right) thanks museum visitors, staff, family and friends with retired Rear Adm. Kyle Cozad, National Naval Aviation Museum (NNAM) Foundation president and chief executive officer (left) as he celebrates his 102nd birthday at the NNAM onboard Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola. (U.S. Navy photo by Ens. Trent Prince)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2026 15:57
|Photo ID:
|9663826
|VIRIN:
|260505-N-XX999-1003
|Resolution:
|1620x1080
|Size:
|464.05 KB
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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Navy WWII Veteran Celebrates 102nd Birthday at National Naval Aviation Museum
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