Retired U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Clyde “Cash” Barber speaks to visitors May 5, 2026, at the National Naval Aviation Museum (NNAM) onboard Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola. Barber, who has volunteered at the NNAM for the past 12 years, celebrated his 102nd birthday at the museums Cabot Flight Deck. (U.S. Navy photo by Ens. Trent Prince)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2026 15:57
|Photo ID:
|9663802
|VIRIN:
|260505-N-XX999-1000
|Resolution:
|7587x5058
|Size:
|4.04 MB
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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Navy WWII Veteran Celebrates 102nd Birthday at National Naval Aviation Museum
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