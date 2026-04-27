260504-N-NO741

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CHEATHAM ANNEX, Va. (May 4, 2026) Cmdr. Marc D. Wilson relieves Cmdr. Kerry McCauley as commanding officer of Navy Cargo Handling Battalion 5 during a change of command ceremony at Cheatham Annex in Williamsburg, Virginia. NCHB-5 is a Selective Reserve unit under Navy Expeditionary Logistics Support Group specializing in worldwide, rapid-deployment logistics, including loading and off-loading ships and aircraft in varied environments. (U.S. Navy photo by Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Stephanie Lacrosse)