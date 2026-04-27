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    260504-N-NO741-1060 [Image 1 of 3]

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    260504-N-NO741-1060

    WILLIAMSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Expeditionary Logistics Support Group

    CHEATHAM ANNEX, Va. (May 4, 2026) Cmdr. Marc D. Wilson relieves Cmdr. Kerry McCauley as commanding officer of Navy Cargo Handling Battalion 5 during a change of command ceremony at Cheatham Annex in Williamsburg, Virginia. NCHB-5 is a Selective Reserve unit under Navy Expeditionary Logistics Support Group specializing in worldwide, rapid-deployment logistics, including loading and off-loading ships and aircraft in varied environments. (U.S. Navy photo by Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Stephanie Lacrosse)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2026
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 15:56
    Photo ID: 9663809
    VIRIN: 260504-N-NO741-1060
    Resolution: 1193x2048
    Size: 656.22 KB
    Location: WILLIAMSBURG, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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