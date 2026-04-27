ERDS: streamlining and accelerating Army readiness

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Workers at Army Field Support Battalion–Bliss, Texas, support the U.S. Army Materiel Command’s Equipment Redistribution and Divestiture Sites. As AMC’s enterprise approach to sustaining readiness in a rapidly evolving operational environment, ERDS, managed through the U.S. Army Sustainment Command, streamline equipment management, support units affected by the Army Transformation Initiative, and work to ensure Soldiers remain focused on staying agile, lethal, and ready. (Photo courtesy of Maj. Herman Bartouille)