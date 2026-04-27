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    ERDS: streamlining and accelerating Army readiness [Image 1 of 2]

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    ERDS: streamlining and accelerating Army readiness

    UNITED STATES

    06.11.2025

    Photo by Greg Wilson 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Workers at Army Field Support Battalion–Bliss, Texas, support the U.S. Army Materiel Command’s Equipment Redistribution and Divestiture Sites. As AMC’s enterprise approach to sustaining readiness in a rapidly evolving operational environment, ERDS, managed through the U.S. Army Sustainment Command, streamline equipment management, support units affected by the Army Transformation Initiative, and work to ensure Soldiers remain focused on staying agile, lethal, and ready. (Photo courtesy of Maj. Herman Bartouille)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2025
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 12:41
    Photo ID: 9663169
    VIRIN: 250611-A-WQ150-6735
    Resolution: 1024x768
    Size: 269.76 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, ERDS: streamlining and accelerating Army readiness [Image 2 of 2], by Greg Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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