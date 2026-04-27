Nimitz Celebrates 51 Years of Service

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Culinary Specialist Seaman Apprentice Priscila Estrada-Hernandez cuts a ceremonial birthday cake during a celebration held to honor the 51st birthday of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) while underway in the Atlantic Ocean, May 3, 2026. Nimitz is deployed as part of Southern Seas 2026, which seeks to enhance capability, improve interoperability, and strengthen maritime partnerships with countries throughout the region through joint, multinational and interagency exchanges and cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Alyssa J. Boling)