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    Nimitz Celebrates 51 Years of Service [Image 1 of 6]

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    Nimitz Celebrates 51 Years of Service

    U.S. 4TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    05.02.2026

    Photo by Seaman Recruit Alyssa Boling 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    Culinary Specialist Seaman Apprentice Priscila Estrada-Hernandez cuts a ceremonial birthday cake during a celebration held to honor the 51st birthday of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) while underway in the Atlantic Ocean, May 3, 2026. Nimitz is deployed as part of Southern Seas 2026, which seeks to enhance capability, improve interoperability, and strengthen maritime partnerships with countries throughout the region through joint, multinational and interagency exchanges and cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Alyssa J. Boling)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2026
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 12:40
    Photo ID: 9663165
    VIRIN: 260503-N-FO305-1196
    Resolution: 3648x2432
    Size: 2.99 MB
    Location: U.S. 4TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 2

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    This work, Nimitz Celebrates 51 Years of Service [Image 6 of 6], by SR Alyssa Boling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Nimitz Celebrates 51 Years of Service
    Nimitz Celebrates 51 Years of Service
    Nimitz Celebrates 51 Years of Service
    Nimitz Celebrates 51 Years of Service
    Nimitz Celebrates 51 Years of Service
    Nimitz Celebrates 51 Years of Service

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    South America: Deploymrnt

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