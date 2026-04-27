U.S. Strategic Command hosts noncommissioned officers during Gateway

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Brian P. Kruzelnick, command senior enlisted leader for U.S. Transportation Command, briefs enlisted leaders during the Gateway 26-2 course at U.S. Strategic Command headquarters on Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, April 27, 2026. The brief focused on developing adaptable, joint-minded leaders capable of navigating the complexities of the modern operational environment. (U.S. Air force photo by Zachary Hada)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2026 09:36
|Photo ID:
|9662471
|VIRIN:
|260427-F-TK526-3704
|Resolution:
|5321x3801
|Size:
|2.44 MB
|Location:
|OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NEBRASKA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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