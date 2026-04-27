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    U.S. Strategic Command hosts noncommissioned officers during Gateway [Image 5 of 5]

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    U.S. Strategic Command hosts noncommissioned officers during Gateway

    OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Edward Coddington 

    U.S. Strategic Command

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Brian P. Kruzelnick, command senior enlisted leader for U.S. Transportation Command, briefs enlisted leaders during the Gateway 26-2 course at U.S. Strategic Command headquarters on Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, April 27, 2026. The brief focused on developing adaptable, joint-minded leaders capable of navigating the complexities of the modern operational environment. (U.S. Air force photo by Zachary Hada)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2026
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 09:36
    Photo ID: 9662471
    VIRIN: 260427-F-TK526-3704
    Resolution: 5321x3801
    Size: 2.44 MB
    Location: OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NEBRASKA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Strategic Command hosts noncommissioned officers during Gateway [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Edward Coddington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Strategic Command hosts noncommissioned officers during Gateway
    U.S. Strategic Command hosts noncommissioned officers during Gateway
    U.S. Strategic Command hosts noncommissioned officers during Gateway
    U.S. Strategic Command hosts noncommissioned officers during Gateway
    U.S. Strategic Command hosts noncommissioned officers during Gateway

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    U.S. Strategic Command (USSTRATCOM)
    Gateway 26-2

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