U.S. Strategic Command hosts noncommissioned officers during Gateway

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U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Brian P. Kruzelnick, command senior enlisted leader for U.S. Transportation Command, briefs enlisted leaders during the Gateway 26-2 course at U.S. Strategic Command headquarters on Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, April 27, 2026. The brief focused on developing adaptable, joint-minded leaders capable of navigating the complexities of the modern operational environment. (U.S. Air force photo by Zachary Hada)