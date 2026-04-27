U.S. Strategic Command hosts noncommissioned officers during Gateway

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Attendees of the United States Strategic Command Gateway 26-2 course pose for a group photo at USSTRATCOM headquarters on Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, April 27, 2026. The multiple day course brought together mid-grade and senior noncommissioned officers from across the War Department War to enhance their understanding of the Joint Force and the missions of USSTRATCOM and U.S. Transportation Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Zachary Hada)