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    U.S. Strategic Command hosts noncommissioned officers during Gateway [Image 4 of 5]

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    U.S. Strategic Command hosts noncommissioned officers during Gateway

    OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2026

    Photo by Zachary Hada 

    U.S. Strategic Command

    Attendees of the United States Strategic Command Gateway 26-2 course pose for a group photo at USSTRATCOM headquarters on Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, April 27, 2026. The multiple day course brought together mid-grade and senior noncommissioned officers from across the War Department War to enhance their understanding of the Joint Force and the missions of USSTRATCOM and U.S. Transportation Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Zachary Hada)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2026
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 09:36
    Photo ID: 9662465
    VIRIN: 260427-F-HK400-2001
    Resolution: 5020x4016
    Size: 4.21 MB
    Location: OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NEBRASKA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Strategic Command hosts noncommissioned officers during Gateway [Image 5 of 5], by Zachary Hada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Strategic Command hosts noncommissioned officers during Gateway
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    U.S. Strategic Command hosts noncommissioned officers during Gateway
    U.S. Strategic Command hosts noncommissioned officers during Gateway
    U.S. Strategic Command hosts noncommissioned officers during Gateway

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    U.S. Strategic Command (USSTRATCOM)
    Gateway 26-2

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