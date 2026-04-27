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    USACE Attends 2nd Annual Cruisin' the Bigbee Car Show! [Image 12 of 14]

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    USACE Attends 2nd Annual Cruisin' the Bigbee Car Show!

    DEMOPOLIS, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2026

    Photo by Rydell Tomas Jr 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District

    Visitors attended the Cruisin' the Bigbee car show at Foscue Creek in Demopolis, Alabama, on May 2, 2026. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers hosted the event to engage with the local community and promote water safety ahead of the summer recreation season. (U.S. Army photo by Rydell Tomas Jr)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2026
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 09:36
    Photo ID: 9662462
    VIRIN: 260502-O-QP400-1012
    Resolution: 7895x5263
    Size: 15.19 MB
    Location: DEMOPOLIS, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USACE Attends 2nd Annual Cruisin' the Bigbee Car Show! [Image 14 of 14], by Rydell Tomas Jr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USACE Attends 2nd Annual Cruisin' the Bigbee Car Show!
    USACE Attends 2nd Annual Cruisin' the Bigbee Car Show!
    USACE Attends 2nd Annual Cruisin' the Bigbee Car Show!
    USACE Attends 2nd Annual Cruisin' the Bigbee Car Show!
    USACE Attends 2nd Annual Cruisin' the Bigbee Car Show!
    USACE Attends 2nd Annual Cruisin' the Bigbee Car Show!
    USACE Attends 2nd Annual Cruisin' the Bigbee Car Show!
    USACE Attends 2nd Annual Cruisin' the Bigbee Car Show!
    USACE Attends 2nd Annual Cruisin' the Bigbee Car Show!
    USACE Attends 2nd Annual Cruisin' the Bigbee Car Show!
    USACE Attends 2nd Annual Cruisin' the Bigbee Car Show!
    USACE Attends 2nd Annual Cruisin' the Bigbee Car Show!
    USACE Attends 2nd Annual Cruisin' the Bigbee Car Show!
    USACE Attends 2nd Annual Cruisin' the Bigbee Car Show!

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    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Mobile District
    MobileDelivers
    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Cruisin the Bigbee

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