USACE Attends 2nd Annual Cruisin' the Bigbee Car Show!

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Visitors attended the Cruisin' the Bigbee car show at Foscue Creek in Demopolis, Alabama, on May 2, 2026. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers hosted the event to engage with the local community and promote water safety ahead of the summer recreation season. (U.S. Army photo by Rydell Tomas Jr)