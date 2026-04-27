Visitors attended the Cruisin' the Bigbee car show at Foscue Creek in Demopolis, Alabama, on May 2, 2026. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers hosted the event to engage with the local community and promote water safety ahead of the summer recreation season. (U.S. Army photo by Rydell Tomas Jr)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2026 09:36
|Photo ID:
|9662460
|VIRIN:
|260502-O-QP400-1011
|Resolution:
|7990x5327
|Size:
|15.66 MB
|Location:
|DEMOPOLIS, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE Attends 2nd Annual Cruisin' the Bigbee Car Show! [Image 14 of 14], by Rydell Tomas Jr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.